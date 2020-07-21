A PUB linked to the Covid-19 outbreak at a test and trace call centre has closed to deep clean its premises.

The Railway Tavern in Motherwell announced yesterday that it had discovered a part-time member of staff was linked an outbreak of coronavirus at the Sitel call centre at Eurocentral business park near Bellshill.

They said they would close for a deep clean and reopen as normal on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Toxic blaze fears as hundreds of tyres dumped by reckless vandals

It was confirmed on Monday that eight people have tested positive for the virus after the outbreak, with employees recalling how staff would breach social distancing rules.

Measures have been brought in by the region’s health board to try to suppress the outbreak, which was identified on Sunday.

Sitel call centre at the Maxim Business Park near Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

A statement on the pub's Facebook page read: "Hi folks just to let you know that we took the decision to voluntary close today to deep clean the premises after learning a part-time member of staff was linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in the call centre in Bellshill.

"We contacted Public Health Scotland as soon as we were made aware of this and are currently awaiting their guidance.

"As always the health and well being of all our customers and staff are of utmost importance and we will keep everyone updated and informed."

No members of the public who have visited the pub recently will need to be contacted about the incident, the pub said in a follow-up statement but that any person who had been in close contact with the member of staff affected should self-isolate on the advice of Public Health Scotland.

READ MORE: East End mum fears 'horrific' St Bridget's Primary School fence will hurt child

In a follow-up post, the pub's owners wrote: "Many of you are concerned and are looking for more information, the member of staff worked on Friday night, the infection has ironically came from an NHS track and trace call centre, who as of typing this message have not contacted any of us.

"We took the decision to close by ourselves. Going by the health boards guidance, transmission of the disease is from sustained intimate contact of 15 minutes or more, our ordering procedure of minimising time spent with our staff and around the bar was brought in for those very reasons."

David Cromie, a consultant in public health medicine at NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Our public health team has been working closely with the employer Sitel and staff in the building who have been encouraged to have tests carried out.

“NHS Lanarkshire’s incident management team has been meeting regularly to investigate. A number of people have now been identified as close contacts and almost all have been traced and given advice.

“A total of eight positive cases associated with Sitel have been identified to date.

“We would like to reassure the local community that appropriate measures have been implemented.”