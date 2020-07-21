PARENTS across Scotland could be able to get at least £100 off their child’s school uniforms for the upcoming year.
The grant is offered by the Scottish Government to help families on low incomes manage their budget – and is paid directly into qualifying parents’ bank accounts.
The benefit is compulsory in Scotland - where local authorities are obliged to pay qualifying families at least £100 per child.
Here is everything you need to know:
Am I eligible for the school uniform clothing grant?
Each local authority in Scotland sets their own eligibility criteria. Some of the potential criteria includes being on housing benefit or council tax reductions, being on Universal Credit, Job Seeker’s Allowance or on Child Tax Credits.
Those eligibile for school uniform grants may also be eligible for free school meals (past P3) and free school transport.
Every child in Scotland from P1 to P3 receive free school meals anyway.
How do I apply?
Applications can be made directly via your local council website.
There, you will also find their individual eligibility criteria and how much grant you’ll get – with a minimum of £100 per child.
Where can I find the details?
Here, we have linked to each council's section on school uniform clothing grants:
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles)
