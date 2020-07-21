The British public has been given access to the Russia Report for the first time.

The 55-page document outlines the findings of an extensive inquiry by the Intelligence and Security committee into Russia's influence in the UK.

It was expected the report would outline the amount of interference carried out by Russia in the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, as well as the Brexit vote.

Here is what the Russia report says about Scotland:

The first - and only - mention of Scotland in the report text is on page 13, in the 'Disinformation and Influence' section.

At paragraph 41, under subsection (i) 'Failure to prepare' in its EU referendum case study, the 2014 independence referendum was featured for the first time.

It noted: "There has been credible open source commentary suggesting that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014."

"However, at the time [REDACTED].

"It appears that [REDACTED] what some commentators have described as potentially the first post-Soviet Russian interference in a Western democratic process.

"We note that – almost five years on – [REDACTED]."

In the footnotes, they sourced the 'credible open source commentary'.

It stated: "For example, it was widely reported shortly after the referendum that Russian election observers had suggested that there were irregularities in the conduct of the vote, and this position was widely pushed by Russian state media.

"We understand that HMG viewed this as being primarily aimed at discrediting the UK in

the eyes of a domestic Russian audience. More recently, we note the study by Ben Nimmo – #ElectionWatch: Scottish Vote, Pro-Kremlin Trolls, 12 December 2017."

The last sentence was sourced to: "Oral evidence - GCHQ, [REDACTED] December 2018 [REDACTED].

Scotland, or rather 'Scottish referendum', is mentioned in the footnotes on page 22, under a section detailing the 'lack of retrospective assessment'.

The report states: "Whilst the issues at stake in the EU referendum campaign are less clear-cut, it is nonetheless the Committee’s view that the UK Intelligence Community should produce an analogous assessment of potential Russian interference in the EU referendum and that an unclassified summary of it be published.

The footnote thereafter states: "We note that the DCMS Select Committee has called on the Government to launch an independent investigation into foreign influence, disinformation, funding, voter manipulation and the sharing of data in relation to the Scottish independence referendum, the EU referendum and the 2017 General Election.

"If the government were to take up this recommendation for a wider investigation, the assessment we recommendshould take place could feed into it (DCMS Select Committee, Disinformation and ‘Fake News’ , HC 1791,18 February 2019, recommendation 39).