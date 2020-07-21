FACE coverings became mandatory in Scotland's shops on July 10 - but not everyone has to wear them.

The First Minister has repeatedly stressed avoid the avoidance of self-policing of the coverings - reminding the public that many people have disabilities which would make them exempt from wearing one.

To help this process, the charity Hidden Disabilities has created a face mask exemption card for anyone with the right requirements to be exempt from the law.

Who is exempt in Scotland?

The Scottish Government website reads: "You may have a reasonable excuse not to wear a face covering if, for example, you have a health condition or you are disabled and a face covering would be inappropriate because it would cause difficulty, pain or severe distress or anxiety or because you cannot apply a covering and wear it in the proper manner safely and consistently.

"Individual discretion should be applied in considering the use of face coverings for other children including, for example, children with breathing difficulties and disabled children who would struggle to wear a face covering".

Other exemptions include children under five, staff physically seperate by means of screens, you need to take medication, or you are communicating with someone else who relies on lip reading.

Full exemptions can be found here.

What is the Hidden Disablities card?

According to the charity website, the Hidden Disabilities face-covering exempt card "indicates that the wearer has a hidden disability and has a reasonable excuse for not wearing a face covering."

It added: "Businesses who are members of the scheme are aware of our card and provide support, help, assistance or simply a little more time to those wearing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower.

"However, please note that shops and public transport can still refuse you entry if you are not wearing a face covering."

What does the card look like?

The card is on waterproof and writable paper and can fit inside a lanyard to be worn when going inside shops.

It has a message which reads "My hidden disability makes me exempt from wearing a face covering".

How can I get a card?

The face covering exemption card is availble for 55p from the charity's store.

This can be found here.

Can shop owners still refuse me entry?

Yes, shop owners and public transport are still at their own discretion as to who they will and will not enter in their store.

They can, if they feel necessary, call the police.

Fixed penalty notices - which start at £60 - could be handed out by the police, but she says they will do so only at a last resort.