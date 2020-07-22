IN their striking uniforms of scarlet and gold, they are iconic figures who have held their place in British history for more than 500 years, but the Beefeaters guarding the Tower of London are now facing redundancies for the first time.

Beefeaters?

It’s shorter than their official title: 'The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, and Members of the Sovereign's Body Guard of the Yeoman Guard Extraordinary’.

So where does the nickname come from?

There are a number of theories, with the most popular being that it is inspired by an old agreement that saw the warders granted the right to eat as much meat as they wished when dining with the king. Another contender is that they were paid part of their wage in chunks of beef.

King Henry VII?

The first monarch of the Tudor dynasty formed the body in 1485 and to this day, the Tudor rose - a heraldic badge of the dynasty - is part of the Beefeaters’ badge. In 1509, Henry VIII moved his official residence from the Tower of London, but the tower retained the formal status of a royal palace and in honour of this status, a party of twelve Yeomen of the Guard remained in place as a token garrison.

To become a guard…?

Beefeaters need to have at least 22 years' military service and have reached the rank of warrant officer, as well as having been awarded the medal for long service and good conduct. They must also be between 40 and 55 years of age. In 2007, Moira Cameron, of Argyll, became the first Beefeater at the Tower.

What does a Beefeater do?

In Tudor times, they guarded prisoners in the Tower of London and protected the famous Crown Jewels, but in the modern era, they are really a tourist attraction in their own right due to their striking uniforms of red and gold and their traditions. For example, each night, at 9.53pm, they take part in the Ceremony of the Keys, when the Queen's keys are examined and put away safely.

What’s happening now?

The pandemic is continuing to take its toll. Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) has confirmed a voluntary redundancy scheme is in place and compulsory redundancies are likely to follow. The organisation said it believes this is the first time the guards have faced redundancy since they were formed.

Finances have been hit?

HRP said the pandemic and induced visitor drop has forced the closure of six sites and impacted finances with a "devastating blow". It is a dramatic change at the Tower, which in 2018, drew around three million visitors and was the UK's most popular paid for visitor attraction.

For now?

The Tower reopened on July 10, but only welcomed fewer than 1,000 people per day due to new safety measures - plunging from the 12,000 who would visit on a normal day.

John Barnes, HRP's chief executive, said the organisation was “heartbroken”, but the Public and Commercial Services Union said the move was “a disgrace”.

The PM said?

A spokesman for Boris Johnson said: "We recognise the important role which the Beefeater guards play in the UK's rich cultural history.

"We are providing unprecedented financial assistance, which many heritage organisations including the Historic Royal Palaces have taken advantage of."