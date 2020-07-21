A FURTHER easing of lockdown measures will take place tomorrow.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that personal retail services, higher education and motorcycle lessons can resume from that date.

The changes were set out as part of a blended progression through Phase 3 in the four-part route-map out of lockdown.

It comes after indoor pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopened to the public last week.

But the First Minister has urged people to keep their guard up following an increase in confirmed cases in recent days.

There has been 21 new cases reported on Saturday, 23 on Sunday and 22 on Tuesday.

Tattoo shops can also reopen

What changes come in to place on Wednesday?

From tomorrow, the following personal retail services can reopen:

Beauty and nail bars

Make-up salons

Tattoo studios

Spas and wellness businesses

Dress fitters

Tailors

Fashion designers

Indoor photography studios

Shoe fitters

Universities and colleges can also return on a phased basis to on-campus learning as part of a blended model with remote teaching.

Public health measures, including physical distancing, must be in place.

Also announced for reopening are motorcycle instruction and theory/hazard tests – along with tractor tests.

What has the First Minister said?

Nicola Sturgeon today sought to reassure Scots at the coronavirus briefing that work was being done to ensure that chains of transmission were broken.

She said: “These figures are a sharp reminder of something that you’ve heard me say on a regular basis in Scotland – that the virus is still there.

“That said, a great deal of work is being done, not least through Test and Protect, to understand all of these cases, follow up contacts of them and make sure that all necessary and appropriate steps are being taken to break the chains of transmission.”

She added: “We all have a part to play in keeping this virus under control.”

The First Minister went on to reiterate the importance of hygiene measures, and asked Scots to look at their own actions to see if they have “dropped their guard”, adding that they ensure they avoid creating bridges to allow the virus to cross between households.

Indoor gyms are yet to reopen

What changes are yet to be announced?

The following changes have not yet been announced, with the Scottish Government confirming a decision on them will not be made before July 31