This is a pasta salad that is great for lunch or dinner time. Orzo is a pasta that may not be as common as others but it’s one of my favourite types. This recipe will take less than 15 minutes to make, so it’s also quick, healthy and tasty!
Ingredients: Serves 2-3
250g Orzo pasta – cooked
1 x Broccoli
1 x Butternut squash
Medium Blue cheese, for crumbling
Chopped parsley
Black pepper
Salt Olive oil
Method:
Heat oven 180C \gas mark 4.
Cook the orzo pasta in seasoned boiling water. This normally takes about 7-8 minutes. Once cooked, rinse under cold water, drain thoroughly and mix a small amount of olive oil through the pasta.
Pee, and de-seed the butternut squash. Cut into rough chunks and place in a roasting tray. Season with salt, black pepper and a drizzle of olive oil and cook in the oven until tender (approximately 15 minutes).
Cut the broccoli into florets, the cut each floret in half so you have a flat edge. In a large frying pan heat a generous helping of olive oil on a medium heat until hot. Lay each flat side of the broccoli into the pan and continue to cook until charred. Finish in the oven for a few minutes if you like your vegetables a little
more cooked.
In a large bowl mix the orzo, squash and broccoli together. Season with a small amount of salt and black pepper and finish by crumbling in blue cheese – how much you use is up to you! Serve immediately while everything is warm as the cheese starts to melt! Delicious!
