The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport minister has been criticised over comments regarding the BBC licence fee applying to those over the age of 75.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, John Whittingdale appeared to brush off the impact that a BBC fee would have on those on a low income suggesting that they simply 'listen to the radio' instead.

It came as MPs criticised the Government for putting the cost of free TV licences for over-75s on the BBC, which will become means-tested from next month.

SNP MP Owen Thompson asked the minister: “Given TV news is the only source of information for some older people, particularly during the current pandemic, what would the minister propose is an alternative way of getting this vital information to those who will no longer be able to afford to watch the telly?”

Responding to the question, Whittingdale remarked: “I very much hope that those on low income will take up pension credit and so be able to continue to watch television.”

"But of course there are other means, I mean if they are anxious to obtain information then they can listen to any number of BBC radio channels and you do not require to need a TV licence.”

The SNP's Westminster leader took to social media to lambast the minister over his comments writing: "This is just stunning. The response should be the Govt will accept its responsibilities and re-instate the over 75's rights to watch TV without penalty."

Addressing calls to reform the licence fee, Mr Whittingdale also said: “We are not yet at a point where we could consider moving to a subscription service because a lot of people still rely on Freeview and it doesn’t allow it.

“But I think the way in which people consume television is changing so fast that it will increasingly lead to questions about the sustainability of the licence fee and that will certainly be something under consideration when we come to the next charter review.”

He added: “The landscape is changing so fast and there’s so much more choice now available to viewers that it should cause the BBC to look again at what it provides and consider those areas where it’s still important there is a public service content and where perhaps in other areas it’s no longer so necessary.

“That will be a fundamental issue which will be under consideration as part of our forthcoming public service broadcasting review.

“At the same time, we will also be talking to the BBC in detail, as part of the licence fee negotiations, about the funding they will require in the future.”

Liberal Democrat culture spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “The BBC licence fee exists to give the BBC protection from political interference. It shouldn’t be making decisions on welfare, that is the role of the Government.”

Shadow culture minister Christian Matheson said: “The Government made the BBC an offer it couldn’t refuse – take on responsibility for paying the over-75s’ TV licence or we’ll slash your funding even further and consider removing the licence fee altogether.”

He also said: “Cuts to the BBC, as everyone in this chamber knows, are not merely about spending, but undermining the corporation’s independence.”