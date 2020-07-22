A police officer is in hospital with serious injuries after he was driven at during an investigation.

The 36-year-old constable was in plain clothes when a disturbance happened in Glasgow's west end.

Emergency services were called to Devonshire Gardens at around 17:50 on Tuesday after a disturbance occurred while officers were in the area as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 53-year-old man was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, and has since been arrested.

A second man, aged 30, has also been arrested.

The constable's injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill, based at Govan CID, said: "Plain clothed officers were in the Devonshire Gardens area of Glasgow as part of an ongoing investigation when a disturbance happened around 5.50pm on Tuesday, July 21.

"During the disturbance, a car involved in the investigation was driven at one male officer.

"The constable, aged 36, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"A 53-year-old man was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and he has been arrested.

"A 30-year-old man has also been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing."

The area in the plush neighbourhood was sealed off for several hours after as police launched their investigation into incident.

Specialist forensic officers were spotted at the scene gathering evidence.