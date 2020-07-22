With Phase Three of Scotland's route map out of lockdown in full swing, several restrictions have been eased from today.
Although it has been weeks since the country moves into the next state of lockdown ease, some measures have been lifted gradually.
Last week, pubs and restaurants were allowed to open indoor spaces, with beer gardens having already opened up the week before.
READ MORE: Coronavirus LIVE: Scotland has 73 cases in four days as Nicola Sturgeon issues warning
To the joy of many Scots, hairdressers and barbers opened their doors on the same day.
Here are all the restrictions being lifted in Scotland today:
Beauty services reopen
Beauticians and nail salons can reopen today.
Personal retail services can reopen with enhanced hygiene measures as part of the Scottish Government guidelines.
The category for close contact services includes make-up and nail salons, spas, tattoo studios, dress fitters, tailors, indoor photography studios and shoe fitters.
Universities and colleges
Universities and colleges will be allowed to begin a phased return to on-campus learning as part of a blended model with remote teaching.
Scottish Government guidelines say public health measures, including physical distancing, should be in place.
Motorbike lessons
Although budding motorists cannot yet head to the roads, motorcycle instruction and theory tests can resume from today.
People will have to wait a little longer for driving lessons to resume, as guidelines suggest this cannot happen before July 31.
However, if it isn't motorcycles you are after, tractor driver instruction can resume from today as well.
What is still to come?
Other areas waiting to hear about changes are live events in outdoor and indoor venues and theatres, bingo halls, nightclubs, casinos, other entertainment venues, non-essential offices, indoor gyms and amateur contact sports outdoors for adults.
Updates on these are not expected before July 31 when the next review is due to take place.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.