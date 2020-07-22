WHAT is there in the Scottish psyche that has made us witness to two blots upon our reputation as a welcoming country?

We are all well aware of the proud legend which was on display at Prestwick Airport, "Welcome to the best wee country in the world."

In the light of our history and two recent events, perhaps that should have read: "Welcome to the best wee bigoted country in the world."

Large pockets of bigotry and prejudice still fester in the heart of Scotland and I do not excuse the unco' guid from that barb, no matter how some try to camouflage their rebarbative attitude.

And separate schools have little or nothing to do with that malaise before anyone jumps on that tired and worn out bandwagon.

There can be little doubt that there is a strain of such an unwelcome outlook deep within the institutional DNA of this country.

Skin colour and legitimate belief systems come under unwarranted attack in both public and private encounters.

Connor Goldson made no bones about his disgust with the reaction of no small number of football followers who took exception in hostile terms to the Rangers team for taking the knee. And for no good or justifiable reason Morelos was targeted with vile abuse online, which is totally intolerable conduct ("Rangers back their players in racism fight", Herald Sport, July 21).

It is time this hatred was expurgated from society at all levels.

No matter whether someone is black, yellow, white or brown or subscribes to Catholicism, Protestantism, Islam or Hinduism, we are all human beings who share the same needs and the one planet.

The sooner the blindly prejudiced allow that truth to penetrate their skulls, the better it will be for all in this country and worldwide.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

PERHAPS Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson could solve the Ibrox problem by screening each supporter at the next post Covid home match asking for details of name, address and political preferences.

Social media pages should be carefully examined to ensure that no unacceptable political or philosophical attitudes are allowed entry to the ground.

Alternatively he could focus on winning the odd trophy or two: a feat for which he, his playing staff and management team have displayed a striking ineptitude.

Donald MacKay, Hamilton.

NOTABLE MEMORIES

THE letters from your correspondents R Russell Smith (July 18) and Ron Lavalette (July 21) regarding the musical stave or staff of five lines and four spaces on sheet music and their notes and mnemonics to remember them, brings to mind cycling in my shorts to piano lessons with Miss Smith of Giffnock, whose immaculate house had an aroma of Mansion Polish and her gleaming ivory keys only served to emphasise MWMHAPM – Must Wash My Hands And Practise More, although I could not quite stretch an octave.

It is clear from a quick internet search that there are many variations on the mnemonic, especially for the F word. For the lines on the treble clef, Miss Smith favoured Food – EGBDF – Every Good Boy Deserves Food, although the use of the word boy will undoubtedly come under scrutiny in this age of equality. Spaces on the treble clef seem to be fairly universal with the word FACE. The bass clef lines have a number of variations based on GBDFA – Good

Boys Deserve Food Always and bass clef spaces are mostly ACEG – All Cows Eat Grass.

The best I came across for EGBDF: Elvis’s Guitar Broke Down Friday.

Alan M Morris, Blanefield.

RON Lavalette's memory of the "F" word meaning Fun in the musical mnemonic reminds me of another "F" word learned at school and never forgotten; the "F" in FAT LAD, representing the counties of Northern Ireland.

David Miller, Milngavie.