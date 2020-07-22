Edinburgh's world-famous Hogmanay street party could be scrapped, according to reports, as the city works to salvage its winter festival timetable.

Crunch talks have taken place between city councillors and producers Underbelly, with detailed proposals for events where social distancing can be enforced expected to be approved after 'positive' discussions.

A final decision is expected in late August.

City council leader Adam McVey told The Scotsman that any events that were given the green light by the authority would “look very different” from those held in previous years.

READ MORE: 'Mudbath' market in Princes Street cost £150,000 to restore

It is understood the famous street party on Hogmanay, which hosts 75,000 people, could be shelved and the controversial Christmas market in Princes Street Gardens will be scaled back.

Drones could be deployed to replace fireworks on Hogmanay above the city centre, as has happened in Singapore and Shanghai in recent years, according to the newspaper.

It is also thought events could be spread across the city to help spread the benefits of the festivals.

However, critics say they have led to growing commercialisation of the gardens.

A council source told The Scotsman: “Everyone accepts that there is no way that Edinburgh will be able to have a Hogmanay street party as normal.

“But there is a desire within the council to look at what can be done safely to ensure that the city does host significant celebrations.

“Businesses have suffered significant financial losses during the period of lockdown and are expecting trade to be well down on normal levels over the summer with the cancellation of the festivals.”

Directors of Underbelly said: 'We’re working closely and positively with City of Edinburgh Council and other partners on plans for Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay.

READ MORE: Staycation boom stalls as visitor numbers short ‘by a country mile’

“This will be a pivotal moment for the world both to reflect on 2020 and to look to the future, and the safety of Edinburgh’s residents and visitors is critical to how these plans evolve.

“We’re excited by the events being discussed and look forward to sharing the details in the coming weeks.'

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “The Council is having positive discussions on how Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay could be celebrated this year.

“All involved recognise the uncertainty of the current situation and the significant requirements for anything Edinburgh hosts to meet public health guidance.

“It’s clear that if our 2020 Winter Festivals go ahead they will look very different from recent years, using different locations across the City.

“Work is underway with our partners to further investigate the feasibility of these new proposals and Councillors will agree the way forward in the coming weeks.”