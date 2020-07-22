Stargazers are being urged to look to the sky tonight at a newly discovered comet which will not be coming back for another 6800 years.

The mountain-sized Neowise comet made its closest approach to the sun on July 3 and is now shining brightly in the night skies.

Neowise survived a close encounter with the sun, and during its closest approach will be about 64 million miles away from the earth – but still visible to the human eye.

Comet Neowise is visible to the naked eye

Dr Robert Massey, from the Royal Astrological Society, said Neowise was last in the inner Solar System 4500 years ago and it was not expected to return for another 6800 years.

He said: “I would encourage everyone to take a look if they can, if they have clear skies, and get away from light pollution if they can.”

How and when can I see the comet?

Comet Neowise reaches its closest point to the earth tomorrow morning around 80 minutes before sunrise - at around 3.30am.

One easy way to spot the comet is to look for the Big Dipper - which should be visible eastwards on a clear night with little light pollution.

Neowise should be below the Big Dipper, about 10 degrees above the horizon.

What has NASA said?

A Nasa spokesman said: “A comet has suddenly become visible to the unaided eye.

“Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was discovered in late March and brightened as it reached its closest approach to the sun, inside the orbit of Mercury, late last week.

“The interplanetary iceberg survived solar heating, so far, and is now becoming closer to the Earth as it starts its long trek back to the outer Solar System."

NASA also provided their own three tips to seeing Neowise: