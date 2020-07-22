JEREMY Corbyn has called the decision to apologise to Labour party whistleblowers "a political" move rather than "legal" one.

In a statement, Mr Corbyn also continued to state concerns about the role of some of those who took part in the BBC panorama programme about anti-Semitism in the party.

He also said the decision to settle the dispute was "disappointing" and could give "credibility to misleading allegations" about how the party tried to tackle complaints.

He explained: "Labour Party members have a right to accountability and transparency of decisions taken in their name, and an effective commitment from the party to combat antisemitism and racism in all their forms.

"The Party's decision to apologise today and make substantial payments to former staff who sued the party in relation to last year's Panorama programme is a political decision, not a legal one."

He said that the legal advice given to the Labour party was that it had a "strong defence" adding: "The evidence in the leaked Labour report that is now the subject of an NEC inquiry led by Martin Forde QC strengthened concerns about the role played by some of those who took part in the programme."

"The decision to settle these claims in this way is disappointing, and risks giving credibility to misleading and inaccurate allegations about action taken to tackle antisemitism in the Labour Party in recent years.

"To give our members the answers and justice they deserve, the inquiry led by Martin Forde must now fully address the evidence the internal report uncovered of racism, sexism, factionalism and obstruction of Labour's 2017 general election campaign."