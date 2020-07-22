Frank McAveety is to stand down as leader of the Labour Group in Glasgow.

Mr McAveety served as council leader on two separate occasions, with three terms as a MSP and Scottish Executive minister in between.

The long serving politician from the city’s east end said he will not put himself forward to carry on as leader at the Labour Group’s forthcoming AGM.

His current term as Labour group leader since 2015 saw him return as city council leader, when Gordon Matheson stood down, and also the SNP take over as the largest party at the 2017 elections.

Mr McAveety said it is time for a new generation of Labour leadership to take Labour’s agenda forward on the City Council.

He said: “It has been an incredible privilege to lead Labour’s team in Glasgow and despite our difficult times in recent years as a party, preventing the SNP achieving an overall majority in Glasgow at the council elections in 2017 has provided Labour with a good base to regain the trust of Glasgow voters 2022.

“The Labour Party is revitalised under Keir Starmer and it’s time for a new generation in Glasgow to lead that important fight.”

He was first elected as a councillor in 1988 and as both councillor and MSP said he is proud of the changes Labour brought to Glasgow.

Mr McAveety said: “We now have some of the best public housing in Europe following the Housing Stock Transfer and the city’s investment in early years learning and in schools is providing the best opportunity for our young people to flourish.

“Our city now has an international reputation as a cultural and sporting capital and I was delighted to support, in my time as Minister of Sport and Culture, the siting of the National Sports Arena at Emirates in the East End and also to bring the National Theatre of Scotland to Glasgow.”

“Transforming public housing, investing in schools and protecting jobs are the kind of things that represent good Labour values and I am proud to have played my part in creating that legacy."