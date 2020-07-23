JILL Stephenson (Letters, July 22) claims “Scotland has become an uncivil place”. What does she mean? That we should not seek to make clear our opposition to a man who has prorogued Parliament to prevent debate on his proposals for withdrawing from the EU, having to be dragged to the Supreme Court to bring this highly undemocratic act to a close? He then withdrew the Conservative Party whip from 21 MPs, including former senior Cabinet ministers, effectively ending their political careers, just because they didn’t support him. In the last six months, the Head of the UK Civil Service and the Permanent Secretaries of the Foreign Office, the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office have all “resigned”. Coincidence or what?

However, Boris Johnson of course has little to lose in Scotland – only six MPs, without whom his majority of 80 would scarcely be dented, something that shows in a number of aspects of his Government’s policies. For instance, the Institute of Fiscal Studies has been critical of how consequentials for the devolved administrations are worked out. It said: “Unfortunately, as it stands, a lack of illumination leaves significant scope for misunderstanding and even misrepresentation of the UK Government’s plans. So, can the UK Government please turn on the lights?”