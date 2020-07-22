A FIRE has broken out on a farm in Castlemilk.
Large clouds of smoke can be seen in the sky as the blaze tears through the property on Rev'd MacAuley Road, next to Carmunnock Road.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene at around 5.50pm and remain there as they wrestle the fire, which started in a derelict building.
A Scottish Fire and Rescure Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at around 5.49pm today for a fire in a derelict building.
"We mobilised four applicances to the scene and they remain there.
"There are no reports of any casualties."
More to follow...
