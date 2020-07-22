PRIME Minister Boris Johnson will travel north of the border on Thursday as he is expected to press the importance of a four-nation approach to tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon has no plans to meet with the Prime Minister on his trip to Scotland – but the First Minister has warned him to keep to the social distancing rules including wearing a face mask in shops.

Independence

Mr Johnson will be keen to talk up the union on his Scottish visit, following reports and polls that support for Independence has surged to its highest level during the lockdown.

His approval ratings of handling the coronavirus outbreak have plummeted while the First Minister’s polling has soared – surely bolstering the mood for independence.

Support for Scottish independence has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic

Renowned pollster, Sir John Curtice, has stressed that there has been “a sustained period of around six months in which on average the polls have been putting Yes ahead.”

The Prime Minister’s trip will surely be used as an opportunity to show his Conservative colleagues and opponents of independence that he still cares about the union – and the importance of the UK Government’s contribution to tackling Covid-19 in Scotland.

Expect there to be talk of the role Westminster’s furlough scheme and support for the self-employed has played during the crisis – while the military is likely to be thanked for its role in aiding some of Scotland’s isolated communities, particularly in the early stages of the pandemic.

Economy

As the lockdown is lifted or eased on both sides of the border, the economic recovery has become a key battleground between ministers in Westminster and Edinburgh.

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has attacked what she said was a lack of funding for Scotland in the UK Government’s mini-budget – so Mr Johnson will want to reassure communities that cash from Westminster is being spent in Scotland.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes

Coronavirus

Ms Sturgeon has jokingly told Mr Johnson to stick to the rules that apply in Scotland when he arrives on Thursday.

But the Prime Minister will likely stress the importance of a four-nation approach to the crisis.

In the early stages of the outbreak, Scotland largely followed the UK Government’s lead on the key decisions, although at a different pace. But Ms Sturgeon and Mr Johnson have since gone their separate ways on some of the big talking points including schools, face coverings, air bridges and messaging to the public.

The Prime Minister could see his visit as the perfect opportunity to re-play the four nations card and will be keen to point out that Scotland has moved in tandem with other parts of the UK.

Brexit

Scotland overwhelmingly rejected Brexit in 2016. But focus is now firmly on what happens when the Brexit transition period expires at the end of 2020.

Don’t expect any answers from Mr Johnson on the specifics – but Scottish fishermen, already facing a huge hit from the Covid-19 lockdown, will be looking for reassurance that any deal (if there is one), will have their priorities in mind.

Scottish fishermen will want reassurance over Brexit

Another row has erupted in recent days over whether powers given up from the EU will return to Holyrood or Westminster and this trip could be an ideal chance for Mr Johnson to stress the importance of the UK Government’s plans for an internal UK market – already the subject of scathing attacks from the SNP and Labour.

Building bridges

There has been reports that Mr Johnson will want to talk up his fantasy plans to build a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland – despite anyone with any sense realising this is not a realistic project.

But the Prime Minister may use his visit to plaster over any cracks he might have with party colleagues.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson’s rift with the Prime Minister was well-known, but Jackson Carlaw and his colleagues were also out of step with Mr Johnson after Dominic Cummings decided to break lockdown rules and visit Bernard Castle.

The Prime Minister lost a junior minister when Moray MP Douglas Ross quit over the fiasco and Mr Carlaw and other leading Tories called for Mr Cummings to be given the chop. This could be an ideal moment to smooth over any internal friction and build bridges with party colleagues.