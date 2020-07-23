CHARITIES have teamed up with a think tank to call for a support package to prepare carers for life after the death of the person they were looking after.

Marie Curie and Sue Rider have joined forces for Reform Scotland to draw up a report calling for major changes to the support offered to carers.

The document presses for more recognition of the impact of death on carers and the effect on carers’ health, their employment and finances.

The five policy proposals include a post-carer support plan, a national helpline and a training and education fund.

Richard Meade, head of policy and public affairs Scotland at Marie Curie, said: “Many carers struggle following the death of the person they are caring for, whether that is financially, emotionally or when trying to return to aspects of their former lives, like work.

“Far too often the system fails them and they are left behind. We need this to change. Bereaved carers need extended financial support through carers’ allowance and a personal plan to help support them through their bereavement and beyond.

“We are calling on the Scottish Government to action this now to ensure that everyone in a caring role gets the help they need when that role comes to an end.”

Oxfam Scotland has previously written to Nicola Sturgeon, warning that far too many carers are living in poverty and the coronavirus crisis has “exacerbated these pressures”.

Oxfam said it “fully recognises that those with caring responsibilities in Scotland benefit from some additional financial protections compared to those in other parts of the UK” but there “remains an overwhelming need for a step-change in how we value those with caring responsibilities through further investment”.