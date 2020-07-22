THE COMPANY behind Edinburgh’s world-famous Hogmanay celebrations has taken tickets for its 75,000-capacity street party off sale – admitting that the centrepiece event "cannot take place in its current form" amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Discussions are under way between city councillors, officials and Underbelly, which has an £800,000 contract to deliver the events, with a decision on how this year’s celebrations will go ahead to be made by the end of August.

This year’s celebrations are not set to be without the 75,000-capacity street party on Princes Street whileplans for a controversial Christmas market, which is yet to receive planning permission for this year and retrospectively for last year, are expected to be scaled back.

Instead, events are likely to be spread out across the capital. One option, believed to be under consideration, is for fireworks to be replaced by drones that deliver light shows.

The company has now removed ticket sales, which have been available since January, from its website and those who have already purchased tickets will be contacted for a refund.

In a statement, the company said: “It is clear to all parties that the famous Street Party cannot take place in its current form in 2020 and tickets are being taken off sale.

“Customers who have booked tickets will be contacted in the next 14 days to be offered a full refund. An announcement on the 2020-21 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme will take place towards the end of August.”

In a joint statement, Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Underbelly, said: “We’re working closely and positively with City of Edinburgh Council and other partners on plans for Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay.

“This will be a pivotal moment for the world both to reflect on 2020 and to look to the future, and the safety of Edinburgh’s residents and visitors is critical to how these plans evolve. We’re excited by the events being discussed and look forward to sharing the details in the coming weeks.”

Council officials began crunch talks on how the end-of-year festival, which attracts visitors from across the globe, can press ahead with physical distancing rules being met.

Council leader Adam McVey said: “The council is having positive discussions on how Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay could be celebrated this year.

“All involved recognise the uncertainty of the current situation and the significant requirements for anything Edinburgh hosts to meet public health guidance.

“It’s clear that if our 2020 winter festivals go ahead they will look very different from recent years, using different locations across the city.

“It is also important to think more creatively about how to better support our local businesses who have been impacted by the lockdown. Any events will need to give our residents a truly Edinburgh experience that helps discover more of our fantastic businesses that operate all year round.

“Work is under way with our partners to further investigate the feasibility of these new proposals and councillors will agree the way forward in the coming weeks.”