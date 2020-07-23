Nicola Sturgeon and Jackson Carlaw have publicly clashed over the Prime Minister's first visit to Scotland since the general election.

Boris Johnson is due to arrive in Scotland today in a bid to boost support for the Union, and said the last few months "have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important".

Scotland's First Minister welcomed the PM this morning on Twitter, and said his presence highlights one of the 'key arguments' for independence.

Boris Johnson said ahead of his trip north that the coronavirus crisis has shown the “sheer might” of the UK, with almost 900,000 workers in Scotland benefiting from UK Government assistance.

But Ms Sturgeon countered that, tweeting that his presence showed how Scotland has “its future decided by politicians we didn’t vote for, taking us down a path we haven’t chosen”.

She tweeted: "I welcome the PM to Scotland today.

But her sentiments were criticised by Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw just moments later, who accused her of being '"obsessed".

He wrote: "There she blows again.

"Refighting arguments the SNP lost in the largest participative vote in Scotland’s history.

"She’s obsessed.

"Scotland chose a future & a path in the UK.

"No SNP spin alters facts - it’s the strength of Great Britain protecting jobs & energising recovery."

Ms Sturgeon is not set to meet the PM as he visits the country today, however, she said she expects Mr Johnson and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance when travelling north of the border.

His visit to Scotland comes as he marks one year as Prime Minister and follows a recent poll which put support for independence on 54 per cent.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said: “When I stood on the steps of Downing Street one year ago, I pledged to be a Prime Minister for every corner of the United Kingdom. Whether you are from East Kilbride or Dumfries, Motherwell or Paisley, I promised to level up across Britain and close the opportunity gap.

“The last six months have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important and the sheer might of our Union has been proven once again.”