A CAFE in East Lothian had an extra-special A-list guest on Tuesday after world-famous musician Sam Smith paid a visit.

Sam visited JoLi, based in The Old Reading Rooms on Longniddry’s Main Street.

Sam is said to have bought a coffee and some gifts, with those at the cafe saying that the Grammy Award-winner stopped off on their travels to North Berwick.

Staff at JoLi were “a little bit starstruck” when the singer popped by, saying the visit was “something you do not expect”.

They described the singer as a “lovely guy”.

A post sharing the news of the visit on social media has attracted a lot of attention from starstruck fans, with one fellow diner saying that she was in having lunch at the time and did not recognise the star.

Sam, 28, is a British singer-songwriter who emerged onto the music scene in 2012.

Since then the musician, who delayed the release of their third album, has had several number one and top 10 hits in both the UK and US, and in 2015 released Writing’s on the Wall, the theme song for the James Bond film Spectre.

As well as Grammy Awards, Sam has won Brit Awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

It is believed Sam is on holiday in East Lothian with his family.