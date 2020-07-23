BORIS Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon have been told to “grow up” and stop squabbling about independence as the Prime Minister visits Scotland.

Boris Johnson is visiting Scotland today for the first time since last year’s general election – but is not meeting the First Minister during his trip.

Ahead of visit, Ms Sturgeon tweeted that she would “welcome the PM to Scotland today”.

She added: “One of the key arguments for independence is the ability of Scotland to take our own decisions, rather than having our future decided by politicians we didn’t vote for, taking us down a path we haven’t chosen. His presence highlights that.”

But Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Willie Rennie, has called on the two opponents to halt any exchanges over Scottish independence and focus on the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “We are still in the grip of a global pandemic. All our lives are still under restrictions.

“Yet the two leaders, the PM and the FM, have decided just to continue their tired old argument about the constitution. They need to get out of their comfort zones and agree to work together.

“They both need to grow up.”

He added: “Most people in Scotland will be amazed that the two leaders are not sitting down to discuss how to keep people in Scotland safe and to build a recovery.

“It is a disgrace that instead of co-operation they are using this week as an excuse to bang the drums for their supporters on the constitution.

“We need a common strategy on economic recovery, on preparing for a second wave, on supporting our social care sector, on finding a vaccine and treatments, and so much more. Yet instead of getting round the table to find those solutions we get insults. They both need to grow up.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has called on Mr Johnson not to drawn into any arguments about the constitution.

He said: “The Prime Minister must use his visit to Scotland to listen and not to lecture. He must concentrate on jobs, the economy, public health - rather than getting involved in constitutional jibes.

“Now more than ever, Scotland needs both governments to co-operate to tackle the crises which we face. We need a massive fiscal stimulus at a UK level and we need an extension of the job retention scheme.”

He added: “We need the immediate introduction of the additional £10 per child payment and we need a quality job guarantee scheme introduced right across Scotland.

“Our priorities must be securing our public health and securing jobs for good: guaranteeing jobs, creating jobs, and saving jobs like those under threat at Rolls-Royce in Inchinnan."