SCOTRAIL are offering jobseekers free travel to help them get back to work.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on jobs in Scotland, with figures in May suggesting the number of people claiming unemployment benefit has increased by 66.9% - up about 75,000 to 188,000.

The travel firm say that the cost of travelling to an interview can “often be a barrier” to returning to work – so launched a scheme to fast-track the process.

The idea was launched in 2017, but has recently been marketed again by ScotRail as a result of the coronavirus.

What can jobseekers get?

Those eligible can get two free return journeys a month to attend an interview.

They can also then get a free ScotRail travel ticket for the first month of their return to work.

Jobseekers are also able to take advantage of the Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card - a UK Government initiative which allows those who are unemployed and claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance or Universal Credit to receive a 50% discount on selected rail tickets.

If you're out of work, we're offering two free tickets per month for travel to interviews - as well as a free one month ticket once you secure a job. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 22, 2020

Am I eligible for the scheme?

To be eligible for any of these offers, the customer must have been claiming Jobseeker's Allowance or Universal Credit for 3-9 months (18-24 year olds) or 3-12 months (over 25s).

How does it work?

Tickets for travel to interview:

For jobseekers to obtain up to two free return tickets per month to attend interviews, their local Job Centre issues them with a completed authorisation form which should then be taken to a local station where staff will issue a ticket (valid only when travelling with JCP card as photographic ID).

One month ticket once employment secured:

If the jobseeker secures employment and wishes to apply for a free month’s ticket, their local Job Centre will issue them with a completed authorisation form which should then be taken to a station where staff will issue a ticket (valid only when travelling with JCP card as photographic ID).

What does ScotRail say?

ScotRail Alliance Managing Director Alex Hynes said: “For people out of work, the cost of travelling to an interview can often be a barrier to returning to work.

“By removing that barrier and providing help with the cost, we hope to be able to support people into work and grow Scotland’s economy.

“The support we offer to jobseekers is one of the ScotRail Alliance’s best kept secrets – but I want as many people as possible to know about this opportunity.”