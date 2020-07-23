The first pictures of the Prime Minister's first trip to Scotland since the general election have emerged.

Boris Johnson touched down in Orkney on Thursday morning, hailing support for the Union in his visit.

READ MORE: Live updates as Boris Johnson visits Orkney

A small group of protesters gathered on the road to Stromness, Orkney, where Mr Johnson met fishermen at Copland Dock.

HeraldScotland: Boris Johnson in Orkney GETTY

The masked protesters held signs with slogans including “Hands off Scotland” and “Our Scotland, our future” while an “Indy Ref Now” placard was seen on the side of a van.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon 'both need to grow up' as Prime Minister visits Scotland

HeraldScotland: Getty imagesGetty images

They also flew Saltires and the flag of Orkney.

The Prime Minister said the last few months "have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important".

HeraldScotland: Getty imagesGetty images

During his visit north the Prime Minister will meet with businesses hit by the pandemic, those working in green energy, and military personnel to thank them for their efforts.

HeraldScotland: Getty imagesGetty images