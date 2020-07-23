The first pictures of the Prime Minister's first trip to Scotland since the general election have emerged.
Boris Johnson touched down in Orkney on Thursday morning, hailing support for the Union in his visit.
A small group of protesters gathered on the road to Stromness, Orkney, where Mr Johnson met fishermen at Copland Dock.
The masked protesters held signs with slogans including “Hands off Scotland” and “Our Scotland, our future” while an “Indy Ref Now” placard was seen on the side of a van.
They also flew Saltires and the flag of Orkney.
The Prime Minister said the last few months "have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important".
During his visit north the Prime Minister will meet with businesses hit by the pandemic, those working in green energy, and military personnel to thank them for their efforts.
