IN the midst of the pandemic, when many millions have found themselves out of work and struggling to make ends meet, one tycoon has just added $13 billion to his fortune in only one day.

We are responsible?

The individual in question is American tycoon, Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, so if like many others around the world, you have been shopping online during lockdown, then you have likely contributed to the hefty rise in his worth.

$13 billion - in one day?

Bezos added the hefty chunk to his worth on Monday, it has emerged, which was the largest single-day jump for an individual on record, thanks to Amazon's soaraway share price - shares leapt 7.9%, the biggest leap since December 2018 on growing optimism about online shopping trends.

His wealth is off the charts?

Bezos was already the world's richest man and now, he has, in fact, seen his fortune swell $74 billion in 2020 so far to a staggering $183 billion, and this comes despite the economic downturn resulting from lockdown. He is now personally worth more than the market valuation of global giants such as McDonald's and Nike Inc.

Lockdown?

The behemoth of online retail benefited from lockdown as, with most of us hunkering down at home, it brought to our doors whatever items required, from arts and crafts, to household essentials. In the first quarter of this year alone - which includes the start of lockdown in March - its sales were $75.5 billion, compared to $59.7 billion for the same time last year.

Money is to be ploughed back into Covid research?

Amazon announced in May that it will direct its second-quarter operating profit - likely to be around $4 billion - into COVID-related expenses. This includes investing in personal protective equipment (PPE), facilities cleaning, higher wages and investments its own testing capabilities. "If you're a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we're not thinking small," Bezos said.

Who is he?

Born in New Mexico, the 56-year-old graduated from Princeton University with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science in 1986, founding Amazon in 1994 in his Seattle garage. Initially, it operated as an online bookstore, but has since expanded to become an e-commerce giant, selling products, music, streaming video and audio and is venturing into other areas such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) with Alexa. It is the world's largest online sales firm and the world's largest internet firm by revenue.

It's great news for his ex?

Mackenzie Bezos, his ex-wife, gained $4.6 billion from the surge and is now the 13th-richest person in the world. Last year, their divorce became the world's most expensive split, seeing Bezos pay $38 billion to his wife of 25 years, with whom he has four children. She promised to hand over at least half of the settlement to charity.