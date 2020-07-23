OVERALL recorded crime numbers in Scotland have almost returned to their pre-coronavirus levels, although the types of offences involved have changed during the lockdown.

Crimes committed online are up, but those committed in public, such as shoplifting, are down.

The latest bulletin on crimes recorded by Police Scotland said the total was just 3 per cent lower last month than June 2019.

In April, the first full month of the Covid lockdown, crimes were down 18% on the same month in 2019, then down 5% in May.

Across the three months from April to June, crimes were down 9% in total relative to 2019.

The new data shows 20,440 crimes were recorded by police in June this year compared to 21,084 the previous June.

Year-on-year, non-sexual crimes of violence were down 15% (from 851 to 722), largely driven by fewer attempted murders and serious assaults, which fell by a third.

Recorded domestic abuse crimes were also down 13% (from 142 to 123), but robbery and other violence were up 19% and 15% respectively.

Sexual crimes were up 5% (from 1,123 to 1,184), with the biggest factor a rise in ‘sexual communication’ offences online.

Rape and attempted rape was down 5% and sexual assult 20%.

Crimes of dishonesty were 15% lower (from 9,655 to 8,184) overall, with the lockdown seeing a 41% fall in shoplifting and a 16% drop in ‘other theft’.

However the number of frauds was 75% higher, increasing froom 662 to 1,542 year-on-year, although the new figures now includes frauds perpetrated by offenders based overseas.

Fire-raising and vandalism were down 9%, from 3,867 to 3,524; drugs crime was up 16%; and crimes against public justice, uch as wasting police time and resisting arrest, up 41%.

The figures do not include coronavirus-related offences, such as gathering in large groups.

However these also appear to be falling as the public adjusts to the lockdown, and restrictions on people’s liberty are relaxed.

In April there were around 2,700 Covid related crimes recorded, but this fell to 1,700 in May and to 220 in June.