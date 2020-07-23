Boris Johnson has spent the day in Scotland as part of a visit in which he praised the "sheer might of our Union"
He said the coronavirus crisis has shown the benefits of the union working together as he arrived in Orkney.
He said the strength of the UK has been critical in the response to Covid-19 and spoke about his desire to “build back better” after the pandemic.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson denies politicising coronavirus to boost the Union
He also rejected calls for a second vote on Scottish independence as he said Covid-19 has shown the UK as a “fantastically strong institution saying: “The union is a fantastically strong institution, it’s helped our country through thick and thin, it’s very, very valuable in terms of the support we’ve been able to give to everybody throughout all corners of the UK.”
The Prime Minister’s visit comes after support for Scottish independence reached a record high of 54% in an opinion poll earlier this month.
READ MORE: Sturgeon attacks Johnson for 'crowing' about the Union amid Covid deaths
We take a look at some of the images captured during the visit.
