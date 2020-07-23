Donald Trump has told reporters that a cognitive test he took was “difficult”, demonstrating the level using the example of a question in which the patient is asked to remember and repeat five words.

The President has called for Joe Biden to sit a cognitive test and explained the test he did to prove his cognitive skills.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump explained that "it was 30-35 questions" and that the last questions "were much more difficult, like a memory question, you'll go 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV,' Trump explained.

He then repeated the list to the reporter saying that listing the words in order was worth “extra points”, and that he found the task easy.

Speaking to Fox News medical analyst and New York University professor of medicine Marc K Siegel, Trump said: “They said nobody gets it in order, it’s actually not that easy. But for me it was easy. And that’s not an easy question.

TRUMP: I asked the doctor, I said, 'is there some kind of cognitive test that I could take?' ... the last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. You'll go 'person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say -- 'can you repeat that?' ... for me it was easy." 😳 pic.twitter.com/pCKYoNy3BH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020

Trump claimed the people administering the test told him he was “amazing” and asked, “How did you do that?” to which he replied: "I do it cos I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there."

The president has suggested that Joe Biden should take such a test over the course of the election campaign so far.