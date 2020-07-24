Fire crews have been battling a 'large' blaze in Glasgow overnight.
Crews were at the scene in Drumchapel's Dalsettar Drive just after midnight on Friday, where a pile of tyres is thought to have caught fire.
Residents in the area have been asked by police to keep their windows shut due to the large amount of smoke coming from the blaze.
Drumchapel Community Council updated locals, and urged people to avoid the scene.
They wrote: "This does not just put our emergency services at risk but also the grounds and buildings around about.
"Please stay safe and avoid the area if possible.
"Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene at present."
Police say no residential properties are at risk, and have now advised of any injuries.
They said: "The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service are dealing with a large fire in the area of Dalsetter Drive, Glasgow.
No residential properties are at risk.
There is a large amount of smoke being produced as a result and they are advising local residents keep their doors and windows closed pic.twitter.com/7t16ORGw8d
"No residential properties are at risk.
"There is a large amount of smoke being produced as a result and they are advising local residents keep their doors and windows closed."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
