Commuters and travellers will no longer have to remain two metres apart on trains and at railway stations across Scotland from Monday.
Physical distancing will be reduced to a one-metre minimum from July 27.
ScotRail and Network Rail announced the change as part of the continued guidance from the Scottish Government earlier this month.
Capacity on trains will remain 'significantly reduced' to maintain distancing and people are urged to consider alternative options where possible.
Despite the reduction in distancing, face coverings are still mandatory on Scottish public transport and have been for more than one month.
In the weeks since the measures were introduced, ScotRail has handed out more than 20,000 masks at a dozen stations.
David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “We’ve worked closely with staff, trade union colleagues, and the Government to satisfy ourselves that we have sufficient safety measures in place to move to a minimum of one-metre physical distancing on trains and at stations.
“The provision of face masks and hand sanitisers at our busiest stations are just some of the measures we introduced in recent weeks to keep staff and customers safe.
“But we need everybody to continue taking personal responsibility for their travel choices, because physical distancing can’t be guaranteed.
“Customers who do travel with ScotRail should follow our five rules for safer travel, including the wearing of a face covering on trains and at stations.”
