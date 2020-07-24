A majority of Brits say the relationship between Scotland and England is weaker than it was five years ago, according to a new poll.

A daily question asked by YouGov on Thursday found the majority of people in Britain felt the ties between the two countries had grown weaker, with less than a quarter saying it was the same as before.

Across the UK, 59% said the relationship between Scotland and England is weaker.

In Scotland, this figure rises to 74%.

Source: YouGov

The survey of 3685 UK adults was taken on the day Boris Johnson visited Scotland for the first time since the general election in December.

He visited a harbour in Orkney and RAF Lossiemouth during a whistlestop tour of northern Scotland amid rising support for independence.

The Prime Minister suggested there are only "superficial" political and presentational differences between his approach to tackling Covid-19 and Nicola Sturgeon's.

He insisted the whole of the UK "can bounce back stronger together".

The PM was accused of '"crowing" about the Union by Ms Sturgeon, who said no one should be "championing and celebrating a pandemic that has taken thousands of lives".

Asked if he is politicising the crisis, Mr Johnson said: "Of course not.

"It's very, very important to look at the way the whole of the UK can bounce back stronger together."

He later added: "It’s not a remotely political point, I just happen to think that’s the best way to do things and I think it’s a great thing for our country.

"When you strip away some of the rhetoric, beneath it the UK is dealing with the crisis in a way that is very uniform across the whole of the country and we’re going to get through it together."