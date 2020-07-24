MINISTERS have announced five additional countries that people will be enter Scotland from without having to quarantine for 14 days.
From July 28, travellers from Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia and St Vincent and The Grenadines will be exempt from the quarantine rules.
Earlier this week, the Scottish Government added Spain to the list of air bridges – while other countries including Portgual require arrivals to self-isolate for two weeks.
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Infection prevalence rates in countries across the world are being closely monitored. Where there is clear evidence that it is safe to do so, we will add further countries and we are now able to do that for Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia and St Vincent and The Grenadines.
“The virus remains infectious and deadly and, with quarantine restrictions being lifted, we must not become complacent.
“Anyone travelling should follow public health advice at all times including wearing face coverings, avoiding crowded places, washing hands and surfaces, staying two metres apart and, if they get symptoms, self-isolating and immediately registering for a test.”
