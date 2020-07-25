HER memoir became one of the biggest selling in history. Now Michelle Obama has a new podcast dedicated to learning how we can "build more understanding and empathy” in a fragile world.

What’s the podcast called?

The straightforwardly named “The Michelle Obama Podcast” is the title of the new production, set to debut on Spotify on July 29. It’s the first podcast to come out of last year’s Spotify deal with the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, to produce podcasts aiming to “inform and inspire”.

The timing is on point?

It’s got more than five months to go and already 2020 is a year to remember, as the pandemic ravages the world, and so, the podcast is focusing on how to build kindness, empathy and relationships. The former First Lady tweeted: “It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through”.

New conversations?

Obama said she hopes it “will help listeners open up new conversations - and hard conversations - with the people who matter most to them” because “that’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another”.

Crisis?

A YouGov survey on behalf of the Scout group found the majority of Britons think empathy is on the wane. Of those surveyed in 2018, 51% said they thought it had diminished and only 12% said they had noticed a rise in the ability of people to feel empathy. The Scout movement said the survey's findings pointed to "an emerging crisis of empathy”.

So what will the podcast entail?

In a teaser video, Obama said that she will talk to some of the people she is closest with to discuss how to turn this around, adding, “what I love about these conversations is that they are topics and issues that we’re all dealing with no matter what’s going on whether that is a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race”.

She’s a lawyer?

The 56-year-old, who hails from Chicago, married Barack Obama in 1992 and became the first African-American First Lady of the United States when he took office in 2009. She is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

The platform?

Spotify recently surpassed 100 million premium subscribers and has more than 217 million monthly active users around the world.

It comes as?

Since leaving the White House, Obama released her memoir, Becoming, in 2018, which publisher Penguin Random House said could be the “most successful memoir in history” and has sold more than 11.5 million copies worldwide.

VP?

As America’s November election looms, President Obama’s former Vice President, Joe Biden, is the Democrat candidate who will stand against President Trump at the ballot box. A movement has grown online for the former First Lady to run as Biden’s Vice President.

But it’s a no go?

Obama has said of hopes she may go into politics herself: “No, nope, not going to do it”, “It’s just not for me” and “it’s not something I’m interested in or would ever do. Ever”.