A man has been charged after £1.2m of drugs were recovered from a van which was stopped by police on a motorway.

Officers stopped a Mercedes Benz Sprinter on the M74 northbound near Abington on Thursday afternoon.

When they searched the vehicle, they found 30 kilograms of cocaine.

READ MORE: Fire crews tackle blaze in Glasgow's Drumchapel, Dalsetter Drive

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Alan O’Brien said: “A recovery of this size shows the hard work our committed officers are putting in to help eradicate the supply of drugs in our communities.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we are determined to continue the disruption of the supply of drugs throughout the country.”