A man has been fined for refusing to wear a face covering while in a shop.

The man, whose age is unknown, is the first and only person to be fined since face coverings became compulsory in Scottish shops two weeks ago.

Police say they spoke to the man when they saw him without a face covering in a supermarket in Jedburgh in the Borders on July 16.

They advised him of the new guidelines and issued a £60 fine when he refused to comply.

Wearing a face covering in shops in Scotland became compulsory for everyone over the age of five on July 10, with exemptions for certain medical conditions and disabilities.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: "The chief constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation.

"A number of exemptions exist that mean certain people are not required to wear a face covering in a shop.

"We would encourage people to raise any concerns with business owners or staff in the first instance."