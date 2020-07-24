Are you tired of price PPE gougers?

The Original Mask Company was set up by two young graduates who, after becoming furloughed, set out to offer PPE at affordable prices for the masses by cutting out the middleman.

Since their inception at the start of June they have sold over 100,000 masks at a price of only 26p per mask. Recently they have brought in reusable masks as well as hand sanitiser and disposable gloves to offer a full range of protective gear.

At the beginning of the pandemic, wearing a face mask wasn’t a requirement when walking around outside or completing essential errands.

However, times have changed, and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you should wear cloth face coverings “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain especially in areas of significant community-based transmission”.

The firm saw the ridiculous prices charged by others online anddecided to create Original Mask Company to offer reusable and disposable face masks at affordable prices.

They have now sold over 100,000 masks and continue to strive to offer affordable products to help those who need. They value customer service above all else and are proud to see this reflected in their reviews so far.

Why wear a face covering?

Face coverings are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.

This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows cloth face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.

COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), so the use of cloth face coverings is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

