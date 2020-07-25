The drive towards a net zero carbon neutral future is at the heart of everything we do at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

The islands of Orkney where we are based are blessed with abundant renewable energy resources. On the odd days that the wind isn’t blowing, the waves are crashing against our shores, and tides flow from the North Sea to the Atlantic Ocean every six hours – as predictable as clockwork.

EMEC was set up in 2003 to enable wave and tidal energy technologies – machines that harness the power of the sea – to test in the ocean. The resources in Orkney truly put these machines to the test with waves of over 18 metres – imagine standing next to a six-storey building – and a peak tidal flow of around eight knots – that’s approximately half a billion tonnes of water passing through our tidal site an hour. The technologies testing with us not only have to survive these extreme conditions but generate power from.

EMEC's Operations Technician performing maintenance on the Hydrogen plant on Eday

EMEC is essentially a plug-and-play facility set up to reduce the cost, time and risk of testing offshore with pre-consented grid-connected sites. And to date, we have hosted more ocean energy technologies than any other site in the world.

One of the more recent demonstrations was by a local Orkney-based company, Orbital Marine Power. Their floating tidal turbine generated over 3 GWh of renewable electricity over the course of a year, producing around 7% of Orkney’s electricity needs. That’s one day a fortnight that Orkney was running on tidal electricity produced by just one prototype. Orbital are currently working on the next iteration of their turbine, due to be demonstrated at EMEC early 2021.

We’re also working on projects to help progress floating offshore wind, supporting the development of an offshore test site in Ireland to demonstrate a floating wind technology. We work closely with various other countries around the world to help them realise their own ocean energy potential and instigate the development of a global market for our clients and the wider sector.

Ocean energy testing is what EMEC is best known for, however our operations have developed significantly through the years as we’ve found our infrastructure, skills and knowledge are in demand for progressing other low-carbon technologies as well.

Today we’re also pioneering the development of a green hydrogen economy here in Orkney. When recreated using renewable power, hydrogen is a carbon neutral fuel as it does not emit carbon when burnt.

Due to local grid constraints, which continue to pose a barrier to Orkney realising its full renewables potential, we set up an onshore hydrogen production plant next to our tidal energy substation. In 2017 we generated the world’s first tidal-powered hydrogen.

This has led to us working on a range of pioneering hydrogen projects, from generating hydrogen using tidal energy, to decarbonising Orkney’s lifeline services, and even looked into hydrogen-powered gin.

As an example, the HyFlyer project is garnering a lot of interest at the moment as it gears up for its maiden 300-mile hydrogen-powered flight from Orkney later in 2020. The project aims to decarbonise medium-range small passenger aircraft by demonstrating powertrain technology to replace conventional piston engines in propeller aircraft. The conventional powertrain in the aircraft is being replaced with electric motors, hydrogen fuel cells and gas storage.

We’re also involved in wider energy systems demonstration projects. Microsoft deployed a 450kW subsea data centre at our wave test site in 2018. The project is part of Microsoft’s ongoing quest for cloud data centre solutions that are less resource intensive and offer rapid provisioning, lower costs, and high agility to meet the needs of cloud users around the world.

Deepwater deployment offers ready access to cooling, a controlled environment, and has the potential to be powered by co-located renewable power sources, such as the pioneering wave and tidal energy technologies testing nearby at EMEC’s test sites.

EMEC is also leading an exciting new project called ReFLEX Orkney looking to decarbonise the wider energy system. ReFLEX aims to integrate electricity, transport and heat systems in Orkney using clever software coupled with an increase of flexible demand assets like batteries and electric vehicles.

This will help Orkney maximise the potential of its renewable energy resource, provide more affordable energy services, and lower the county’s carbon footprint by decreasing reliance on imported carbon-intensive grid electricity from the UK mainland.

EMEC was set up to kick start an ocean energy sector in the UK and boost economic development in the Highlands and Islands, and while ocean energy is very much still at the heart of what we do, we are now using our infrastructure, skills and know-how to help the world decarbonise in other areas as well – and demonstrate the clean energy system of the future.

This article appeared in The Herald as part of our 6 part editorial series in support of Earth Overshoot day. Our next 3 topics are looking at who we produce and dispose of food, natural resources and population.

To particiapte please contact Stephen McTaggart on 07788 367 461

EMAIL: stephen.mctaggart@heraldandtimes.co.uk