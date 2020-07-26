As someone with extensive experience in renewable energy gained over two decades, and as we approach Earth Overshoot day next month, John Grady is simultaneously confident about Scotland’s achievements and potential in the sector and somewhat frustrated about the hiatus in decision making that currently impedes faster progress.

“There’s a lot of exciting innovation going on with excellent prospects for employment and export – but after the political turmoil of recent years we now need to refocus on making the decisions that will allow us to move ahead with the projects that will allow us to meet our decarbonisation goals,” he says.

Decarbonising transport is one of the key challenges.

Grady, a partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn and member of the law firm’s Clean Energy Group, advises on commercial and regulatory markets including offshore wind and other areas of renewables. He believes that “Scotland has a great story to tell” and adds: “If you had told grid engineers 20 years ago that there would be many days of the year when Scotland would be entirely powered by wind turbines, nuclear power and some solar energy (with no coal) the suggestion would have been met with incredulity.”

In general, he believes that the transition to low carbon energy in both Scotland and England has been a success. “The civil servants who oversee energy in Scotland do a very good job in policy making and overall we’ve done well – but decarbonising the electricity sector, while difficult in itself, was the relatively easy part.

“Now we’re moving on to challenging areas such as gas and with most homes having a gas boiler, that requirement will have to be replaced by electricity – via ground source heat pumps for example or hydrogen – and decarbonising transport will be much more challenging. There is certainly further to go.”

In the North Sea, the UK oil and gas sector has witnessed dramatic changes, with industry body Oil and Gas UK outlining a commitment to halving operational emissions in the next decade and confirming its pathway to becoming a net zero emissions basin by 2050.

That, says Grady, underlines the increasing importance of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology: “Depleted oil and gas fields are very important as an option for the storage of CO2 and we have to find a way to do this as efficiently as possible. Many countries will have a requirement for oil and gas for some time as their energy needs increase and these depleted fields are significant assets in our bid to achieve net zero carbon by 2045 in Scotland and 2050 in England.”

While the UK government’s Offshore Wind Sector Deal last year set out ambitious targets to generate more than 30 per cent of Britain’s electricity from offshore wind by 2030, trebling the number of UK jobs across the sector and its supply chains, Grady also highlights the role of onshore wind farms, including on a local level.

“Community wind farms represent an exciting prospect: take SSE’s investment in the 103-turbine Viking Energy wind farm in Shetland,” he says. “Some very able people in the community and industry have succeeded in creating a project that 10 years ago looked very unlikely to happen yet now looks likely to progress.

“There are many developers in the sector who are taking their responsibilities to the local community seriously, committing as they do to these areas for the next 40 years or so – and a big construction project in rural Scotland means more people buying from the shops, staying at hotels and B&Bs and using other local amenities, all of which ensures the future of these communities and boosts their prosperity.”

Of course lawyers have their own role in achieving the totemic zero-carbon goal. “One of the things that lawyers can do – and certainly what Shepherd and Wedderburn does – is advise not just on existing renewable energy projects but on how the law and public policy should be shaped for the future to enable further carbon reduction,” says Grady.

“For instance, my colleagues are actively discussing advances such as increased battery storage and other innovations with our clients, working with them, the regulators and private sector developers on the structures for new technologies and methodologies because if you don’t have these structures in place you won’t attract investors.

“Also, importantly, governments won’t support these projects unless they are well thought through because they involve significant amounts of public finance.

“The other thing lawyers can do is to enable things to be done much more efficiently across the piece. The cost of decarbonisation is considerable but to my mind very reasonable when you consider the alternative – which would be devastating. There are many parties and interests involved in the task so we have to take the public along with us and keep an eye on the bottom line.”

Is he optimistic about the immediate prospects for renewable energy in Scotland?

“As a Newcastle United season ticket holder I suppose I need to be an optimist,” he smiles. And there are good reasons to be positive with lots of enthusiastic investors out there who want to inject money into Britain.

“However, they’ll only do that if there is that clear sense of direction and if they are confident in having the support of government and regulators. Setting a clear direction of travel is very important and more granular decisions must be taken in areas such as encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles.”

Scotland, he adds, benefits from having many excellent companies in the renewable energy sector, underpinned by renowned academic expertise at institutions such as the engineering schools at the University of Strathclyde and the University of Edinburgh.

“So it’s important that investors get a reasonable return their money and while it’s true that the government can’t be 100 per cent certain about events in the future it really has to push for the kind of investments that are going to help us achieve the 2045 targets.”

