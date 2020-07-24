SCOTLAND’S top civil servant will be the first witness to give evidence into an inquiry examining how the Scottish Government handled a sexual misconduct probe in former First Minister Alex Salmond.

The Scottish Government’s Permanent Secretary, Leslie Evans, is likely to appear at the first evidence session on Tuesday 18 August.

The Holyrood committee investigating the Scottish Government's botched investigation into Mr Salmond in 2018 has already written to Ms Evans, along with Nicola Sturgeon and a host of other potential witnesses.

In a letter to Ms Evans, the convener of the committee, Linda Fabianski, asked to “receive the communication between you and the First Minister during the period of events which led to the First Minister’s self referral together with any communication you may have been copied into or are aware of having taken place in this context".

Earlier this week, the committee asked whether the Scottish Government had been censoring its evidence to them, warning it would “not be appropriate” if important material had been withheld from the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Government mistakes during the inquiry led to Mr Salmond winning a judicial review, leaving taxpayers to foot his £500,000 legal bill.

The probe into claims by two female civil servants was deemed unfair, unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias” because his accusers had been in prior contact with the lead investigating official.

MSPs will also consider if Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code by meeting Mr Salmond while he was under investigation.

Shortly after the Government probe fell apart in January 2019, Mr Salmond was charged with sexual assault - he was cleared of all 13 counts in March this year.