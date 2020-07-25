A GOTHIC observatory built for 18th century astronomers is to be converted into an artistic retreat.

The historic observatory complex on Calton Hill, Edinburgh, dates back to 1776, but i is set to become a base for international artists to stay in when they are visiting the city.

The landmark, which overlooks Edinburgh, has lain empty for years and previously had “building at risk” status.

But it was taken over by the Collective Gallery two years ago and the charity has now revealed plans to restore the A-listed Old Observatory House.

Under a planned £400,000 makeover, artists and craft-makers will be commissioned to make new works for the building, which will be divided into two separate apartments.

A neglected courtyard will be turned into an outdoor seating area under designs for the arts organisation by Glasgow-based Collective Architecture.

Plans lodged with the city council state: “The level of significance for this building is multi-layered; a combination of fine architectural detailing, an architect of great significance to Edinburgh, strong scientific links to the development of astronomy and timekeeping in the city, forming part of a group of the nation’s most significant buildings.”

As well as accommodating visiting artists, the two apartments will also be able for hire for corporate events and as holiday homes. New kitchens will be installed to allow “fine dining experiences” to be created by the neighbouring restaurant The Lookout.

Collective director Kate Gray said: “Observatory House is a gem of a building in an incredible location.

“Though this is a challenging time as we emerge from an extended closure and are struggling with the loss of expected income, it is even more important that we move forward to complete the full integration of our historic site.

“As a charity, we are dependent on fundraising and income generation to deliver our mission to bring people together around contemporary art.

“Giving the house a new lease of life as a letable space will allow us to generate income that will help keep Collective freely accessible to all.”

Emma Fairhust, lead architect on the project, said: “Old Observatory House is a beautiful building, full of character and interest.

“We plan to keep the rooms simple and calm and to retain the feeling of the house as a retreat, overlooking the busy city below.

“When complete, the restored house will offer a fusion of gothic architecture, modern interiors, contemporary art, and exquisite local cuisine.”