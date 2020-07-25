BORIS JOHNSON has admitted the UK Government did not fully understand the coronavirus threat “in the first few weeks and months” of the crisis and could have done things differently.

In an interview with the BBC, the Prime Minister said there are “things that we need to learn” about how the pandemic was handled.

But he denied ministers had been too slow going into lockdown, arguing he “stuck like glue” to the advice of experts.

Mr Johnson suggested the Government underestimated the extent of asymptomatic transmission.

He said: “We didn’t understand [the virus] in the way that we would have liked in the first few weeks and months.

“And I think, probably, the single thing we didn’t see at the beginning was the extent to which it was being transmitted asymptomatically from person to person.

“That wasn’t clear to us or to anybody.”

However he added: “I am very proud of many of the things that people in our public services did and members of the public did to deal with coronavirus.”

Mr Johnson was speaking to the BBC to mark his first year as Prime Minister.

Figures show more than 45,000 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Last week, Mr Johnson committed to an independent inquiry into what happened.

The UK Government has faced criticism over its handling of the crisis, including claims it took too long to act.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has taken a more cautious approach to easing lockdown, but has also faced questions over issues such as the high number of care home deaths.

Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s fair to say there are things that we need to learn about how we handled it in the early stages. There will be plenty of opportunities to learn the lessons of what happened.”

But he rejected suggestions the Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a “story of delay”.

He said: “If you look at the timing of every single piece of advice that we got from our advisers, from SAGE [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies], you will find that whenever they said we needed to take a particular step, actually, we stuck to that advice like glue.”

Mr Johnson added: “Maybe there were things we could have done differently, and of course there will be time to understand what exactly we could have done, or done differently.”

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister was asked whether he feared he would die when he was hospitalised and taken into intensive care with coronavirus.

He said he was “very lucky” and had “fantastic doctors and nurses” in the NHS.

He added: “One thing, by the way, I think did make a difference, for me and for quite a few others – and this is an issue we’re raising today – is the issue of frankly being overweight.

“That’s why we need to tackle our national struggle with obesity.

“Typically, our great country tends to be a little bit fatter than many other countries in Europe.”

Mr Johnson is set to announce new measures to tackle obesity, including a ban on TV junk food adverts before 9pm.

Speaking during a visit to a GP surgery in London yesterday, he said: “Losing weight, frankly, is one of the ways you can reduce your own risk from coronavirus.”

Elsewhere, he said: “Psychologically it’s been an extraordinary time for the country.

“But I also know this is a nation with incredible natural resilience, and fortitude and imagination. And I think we will bounce back really much stronger than ever before.”

On Thursday, Mr Johnson visited Scotland for the fifth time since becoming Prime Minister, and the first time since December’s General Election. He used the trip to Orkney and Moray in the north-east to emphasise the importance of the Union in tackling Covid-19.

He suggested there are only presentational and “superficial” political differences between his approach and Ms Sturgeon’s.

Speaking at RAF Lossiemouth, he said: “What came home to me today is how we as one country can bounce back stronger together, through growth deals and through ensuring we get through a crisis that is not only medical but also, I’m afraid, economic.”