Smartwatch manufacturer Garmin has entered a third day of wide-ranging outages in a possible ransomware attack.
The company confirmed an issue on Thursday that impacted their website and call centres, including its ability to receive calls, emails and online chats.
Users across the UK and Europe continue to report issues with the service, as seen in the image from DownDetector.
Garmin Connect, the app that users of the company’s wearable devices rely on to sync and monitor their fitness activities.
The GPS technology specialist is also suffering disruption to its aviation navigational support services FlyGarmin and Garmin Pilot apps.
A cause is yet to be confirmed by Garmin but ZDNet reports several employees claim it is a ransomware attack known as WastedLocker.
It is not clear whether any customer data has been compromised, as the tech firm continues to investigate and works to resolve the matter.
Writing on Twitter, Garmin said: “We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin Connect, and as a result, the Garmin Connect website and mobile app are down at this time.
“This outage also affects our call centres and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats.
“We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for this inconvenience.”
