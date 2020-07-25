Boris Johnson marked the one year anniversary of being Prime Minister by filming a Jacinda Ardern-inspired 2 minute video listing his government's achievements.

Last year, the New Zealand Prime Minister listed off her 2 years of achievements in 2 minutes in a viral video that was viewed over 2.3 million times and praised by leaders and fans worldwide.

I took on the challenge of listing as many of the government’s achievements as possible within 2 minutes. Watch how I did here. pic.twitter.com/VckidX8szp — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 24, 2020

Copying the style, Johnson listed his achievements, including the "biggest cash boost in history to the NHS, 12,000 new nurses" and "a billion pounds more to transform schools in every region of the country"

While many praised the video others poked fun at Boris Johnson and questioned the data.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "This is so last year, eh @jacindaardern"

It comes as polls suggest the Prime Minister's 'honeymoon' period as Prime Minister may be over with polls showing a narrowing between the Conservatives and Labour.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson admitted the Government could have handled the coronavirus outbreak “differently”, and said there were gaps in the understanding about the deadly virus during the early stages.

But the Prime Minister denied his administration had been too slow going into lockdown, arguing he “stuck like glue” to the advice of experts.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Johnson said: “Maybe there were things we could have done differently, and of course there will be time to understand what exactly we could have done, or done differently.”

In clocking up one year in Downing Street, Mr Johnson can take satisfaction from having overtaken not one but two prime ministers in modern history who spent an even shorter time in the role: Andrew Bonar Law (211 days) and Alec Douglas-Home (364).

And he is also safely past a host of prime ministers from even further back in history, all of whom failed to last a single year at the top – including the shortest-serving PM of them all, George Canning, who managed just 119 days before dying in office.