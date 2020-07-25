Skara Brae

Get your dose of Scottish history with these neolithic sites scattered across Scotland. This particular neolithic site in Stromness is older than both the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge, dating back almost 5,000 years. In 1850, after a vicious storm stripped the grass form the mound that was covering the ruins, the Laird of Skaill discovered this Neolithic settlement. Thanks to its excellent state of preservation, Skara Brae has earned the nickname ‘the Scottish Pompeii’ and is an unparalleled example of Neolithic design and construction. Each dwelling in the settlement is linked by a covered pathway and contains a central hearth, two stone box beds and a stone dresser.

Sandwick, Stromness, KW16 3LR

Callanish Stones

Located on the west coast on the Isle of Lewis, the Callanish Stones is often praised as one of the best-preserved Neolithic monuments and may be one of the most famous of Scotland’s standing stones. The true purpose of the stones is often debated and no one is quite sure what it truly was. However, many believe they were erected as some form of observatory.

A859, Isle of Lewis, HS2 9DY

Knap of Howar

The stone buildings at the Knap of Howar were laid over 5,000 years ago, claiming the title of the oldest standing stone buildings in the whole of north-west Europe. The site is home to the remains of two houses – which still contain the same cupboards and stalls from a forgotten world. Not only are they the oldest, the houses are also the best-preserved and most visible early Neolithic settlements in north-western Europe.

Papa Westray, Orkney, KW17 2BU

Kilmartin Glen

The site of Kilmartin Glen is home to an array of ancient ruins ranging from cairns and standing stones to carved rock, stone circles, forts and castles. Such an array has led Kilmartin Glen is known for having some of the most important Neolithic and Bronze Age remains in the whole of Scotland. Within the six-mile radius of the village there are over 350 ancient monuments, over half of which date all the way back to prehistoric times.

Kilmartin, Lochgilphead, PA31 8RW

Croft Moraig Stone Circle

Croft Moraig is found near the village of Dull in Aberfeldy. The stone circle is a complex site that was completed in multiple phases, with archaeological evidencing suggesting that the stones have mythic associations with the sun and moon. Others believe the site was the dwelling-place of a priest, witch doctor or shaman.

Croft Moraig Stone Circle, Aberfeldy, PH15 2EY