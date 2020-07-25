Scotland has recorded 27 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in a day, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.
A total of 18,547 people have now tested positive for the virus north of the border.
No deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been recorded for nine consecutive days, meaning the toll remains at 2,491.
The percentage of people testing positive remains at 0.7%, the figures indicate, up 0.3% from Friday.
