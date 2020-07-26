There’s an old adage that public figures used to be urged to abide by. Never grapple with a chimney sweep, you can’t come out clean. In the current case in London’s High Court involving two brawling Hollywood actors and their contrasting claims about behaviour there’s been so much dirty linen publicly displayed it would take more than a steamie to clean it.

The fallout from Prince Andrew’s calamitous “no sweat” public humiliation took out the advisers who had argued he should do the interview. Who, you wonder, mouth agape, advised Johnny Depp to pursue his libel action against The Sun? It doesn’t matter what’s true and what isn’t, or the outcome – both he and his former wife Amber Heard are revealed as dissolute, conniving, substance-abusing, over-rewarded, psychologically-impaired infants.

It is, of course, wonderful material for the newspaper he is suing, and the others who are feeding at the trough. The background is very probably that Heard, or someone close to her, leaked the allegations and, run through a battery of lawyers, the paper went ahead confident it had ample verification to defend itself in court if it came to it, and it did. If there was a financial motive – although it’s probably more a vengeance one – the payment would have been royal, six figures anyway.

What Depp clearly doesn’t realise, probably because no-one close to him had the backbone to tell him, even if his account is believed and he wins, is that The Sun’s payout will be nothing compared to what it has pulled in through sales and advertising. The paper had the first hit and boost with the initial revelations and now the bonus, with all of the sleaze exhaustively revisited and amplified in the courts of justice.

There have been massive fallouts between public figures for millennia, from Adam and the asp, to Taylor Swift dissing past partners in song and rhyme, with even minor celebrities outing their anger in the media. Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, the two Wags, used the press in their battle over, over ... well who could be bothered? That’s now heading for libel courts in the footsteps of Depp. More mileage for the red tops.

There’s been so much verbal and physical violence between the Gallagher brothers that it would take more than a few thousand words to record the decades of abuse between them. From Liam hitting Noel with a tambourine to the elder Gallagher later reciprocating with a cricket bat to the belfry, vouchsafed in a certificate of authenticity and sold online of course. It can safely be said that Oasis is dry, although both keep up their streams of vilification.

We probably shouldn’t intrude on the cloistered world which is the Kanye West household but he and Swift had their row in lights at the Grammy awards. In 2009, West interrupted a Swift award speech and a decade later rapped in is song Famous – “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that f****r famous.” She responded in a barely-coded message at the Grammy awards.

West also fell out with another rapper Jay-Z, but at least they haven’t yet gone to weapons, which is often the remedy of last resort to those chaps on the hip-hop scene. And Swift had also gone to war with Katy Perry in the song Bad Blood.

It’s not just rappers that publicly spill it, however. The French modernist painter Édouard Manet fought a duel with an art critic in 1870. And the great Russian writer Alexander Pushkin was shot by his new brother-in-law and died two days later. In both cases, the disputes were, inevitably, about their partners.

Partners also fall out very visibly. It may be easier to divorce now than it was but a no-fault break-up is still not implemented throughout the UK. In previous times the only way to break up was to prove fault in the other partner, usually through adultery. Lucrative work for private detectives and photographers, bursting in on trysting pairs, although often there was agreement between the couple so the photographic “evidence” would be set up.

Because divorce cases were heard in public there was yards of steamy copy for the newspapers, and not just the downmarket ones. The Times didn’t just report the hatches, matches and dispatches of the great and good, it drooled over matrimonial catastrophe.

In 1827, it reported on one which almost brought down a government and which led to three landmark Acts of Parliament, helping free women from being chattels of their husbands.

Caroline Norton was a society beauty but also an author and social reformer. When she left husband George she intended to live from her writing. However, a wife’s earnings then were the property of her husband, so George seized them. She responded by running up huge bills and setting the creditors on her husband.

He retaliated by kidnapping the kids and hiding them with relatives. He then went to court claiming that Caroline was having an affair with the then prime minister Lord Melbourne (whose own wife was having it off with Lord Byron). It almost brought down the government, as well as some trousers.

George continued to deny her financial support and access to the children. Caroline turned to legal campaigning and from the bitter affair three acts resulted which gave a wife entitlement to see her children, divorce her husband, and own her own property.

The inter-war scandal, in 1918, of Russell v Russell provided copious lurid headlines as well as several improbable turns. John, a hereditary peer, married Christabel and three years later she became pregnant, which should have been a joyous occurrence. Not here. He denied he was the father and issued divorce proceedings citing the “illegitimate” child as proof of adultery. She countered by saying the marriage was never consummated and brought in the virgin birth defence. “He attempted to effect penetration,” she said, “but I would not allow it.”

Her virginity was tested in court (don’t ask me how, but one juror fainted) and the case dragged on for three years until five law lords, who must have been struggling to keep straight faces, accepted medical evidence that she could have been inseminated without intercourse – no, not from the toilet seat, but by sharing her husband’s bathwater and sponge. She was found not guilty of adultery.

Probably the most famous divorce fallout was that of Ian and Margaret Campbell, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, with the third party being the “headless man”, although the party count was allegedly much higher. It was 1963, the year sex was invented according to Philip Larkin, and the duke accused Meg of mounting 88 men, although the final verdict was a mere four.

The duke had burst open a secret cupboard in their Mayfair home to find Polaroids of what, to this day, we prissily refer to as a sex act, the duchess naked apart from a string of pearls, performing it on a man whose head was out of frame. It surely raised the question, among others, of who took the snap and whether more than one chap was involved. Anyway, she never revealed who. Speculation has ranged from Churchill’s son-in-law Duncan Sandys, the actor Douglas Fairbanks Jnr and a German aristocrat – who knows, all three might have been there?

We’ve also recently had the Brangelina breakup (Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie, keep up), the Tiger Woods car crash marriage end – detailing all the Tom Cruise headlines (still can’t get over the rule that his then wife Katie Holmes had to stay silent during childbirth) would be mission impossible. The playwright Tennessee Williams called it the catastrophe of success. He knew, because he dramatically fell out with just about everyone he ever knew.