The Yorkshire hamlet near Malton where I spent a few holidays came alive at the end of the day. As dusk approached, the sound of leather on willow, staccato shouts and desultory, decorous clapping drifted up from the end field. The cricket pitch was an immaculately rollered patch of grass on the village outskirts. Mid-evening we would stroll that way, kept company by moths, pipistrelles, and the horses that grazed every field bar the one where young men in cable-knitted jumpers held court until darkness fell.

One night we reserved a table for dinner in the pub. England were playing in the World Cup – I forget against whom – and the place was jumping. There was standing room only at the bar, and yet we had a side room with three tables to ourselves. Above our heads the television showed a purple-faced Rooney and his feeble teammates struggling. Nobody came near to find out how they were faring, nor was anyone interested in the half-time score. In this part of the shire only thoroughbreds arouse the same devotion as cricket. Football is an irrelevance.

English villages are almost synonymous with cricket. When exiles wondered, like Rupert Brooke, if there would still be honey for tea, they might equally have daydreamed about that most rural of pastimes, a game that seems to epitomise fair play, lack of haste, and a low-key, almost timeless perspective. From Three Men In A Boat and The Go-Between to The Darling Buds Of May (“The bowler’s alright, it’s the umpire you’ve got to watch”), the village cricket match is a central feature of nostalgic recollections of English country life.

To be fair, those virtues haven’t seemed very evident watching the most recent Test matches against the West Indies. Compared with the days when Geoffrey Boycott could hold a bowler at bay like a medieval lord repelling a siege, the sport has become almost as fast-paced and star-studded as Formula One. Nor has it been edifying to learn that until the pandemic struck players would spit on the ball to make it shine. With that habit now verboten, these days they just wipe it on their sweaty backs.

There’s been nothing as unsavoury as that in Hoolet, or so I hope. Unlike villages south of Hadrian’s Wall, and several hereabouts in the Borders, you’d never know the game had reached us. It wasn’t until I heard a mower in the field at the top of the garden one evening a couple of summers ago that I realised we would soon have a bird’s eye view of Roxburghshire’s answer to Old Trafford. First the sheep field was shorn, then all evidence of the flock deftly removed. Tall beds of nettles, at the boundary, were also scythed to make fielding less hazardous, and a roller pressed the crease as if it were a salesman’s trousers. By the following afternoon, gazebos had been erected, and sandwiches and scones laid out. Shortly thereafter, folk pitched up with deck chairs and hampers and bottles of wine.

Cheered on by onlookers, the gung-ho teams took their positions, the players aged anywhere between six and 70. I was weeding in the wilderness, so missed the finer points, but to judge by the roars and the whoops of laughter, they came a close second to Stokes and his mates for entertainment and skill.

Until lately, cricket was seen as a male bastion. One of the first to write about it, however, was a dramatist called Mary Russell Mitford, who wrote probably the earliest essay on the game. She was a contemporary of Jane Austen, and a serious talent.

Unfortunately, her father was an even more serious gambler, and having squandered his wife’s inheritance then relied on his unmarried daughter to pay the bills.

At one point it seemed as if Mary had solved their problems when, in a fluke, she chose a lottery number that won them a fortune. But her father sank his teeth into this also and when, for a second time, they had to sell their grand house and move into a more modest abode, Mary was forced to find a solution. The result was a series of essays about their village, Three Mile Cross, in Berkshire. Her vignettes of the village and its inhabitants and affairs were gathered into a five-volume book called Our Village, published between 1824 and 1832. After picking it up in a secondhand bookshop, I have just begun to read it. Already it is like a guided tour to the world from which Emma Woodhouse and Elizabeth Bennet sprang. Unlike Austen, Mary Russell Mitford saw the best in everyone – thankfully, perhaps, given she had to live alongside the people she wrote so vividly about.

“I doubt if there be any scene in the world more animating or delightful than a cricket match,” she writes. By this she doesn’t mean games at Lords, where gamblers placed enormous bets and were only interested in money, nor did she enjoy “a pretty fete in a gentleman’s park, where one club of cricketing dandies encounters another such club ...”

What she loves are matches in which one parish battles against another, “for honour and a supper, glory and half a crown a man. If there be any gentlemen amongst them it is well – if not, it is so much the better”.

Old Etonians, she says, tend to have forgotten as much about the game as they have of the Latin they were taught at school.

By far the finest sportsmen, in her opinion, are “country lads, accustomed to the flail or the hammer (your blacksmiths are capital hitters)”. It is these men she immortalises, the sort who, even today, at the end of their working shift carry their bats onto mowed fields from here to the English Channel. Like the Yorkshire club we used to watch, they play until they need night-vision goggles.

There’s something about the gathering of people bound by place and a common purpose that elevates this sort of activity onto a higher plane. As enjoyed by villagers in Mitford’s time, and our own, it becomes more significant than a simple game. Perhaps it offers a link to those down the ages who had the same aspirations, and played by the same rules.