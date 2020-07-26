Last Sunday, I wrote about my granddaughter bravely agreeing to have her treasured hair chopped by 10 inches to donate to the Little Princess Charity to make wigs for youngsters going through cancer treatment.

As it worked out, she upped her game and agreed to 12 inches off her locks.

Little wonder then that friends and family rallied to give sponsorship support totalling more than £1,000. I am exceptionally proud of her. Perhaps it’s never been so important to go that extra mile to raise money for charity.

The wigs may not be vital for cancer research but they are vital to emotionally support youngsters going through care.

Other cancer charities at the forefront of developing new treatments are feeling the drought of charity income as major events up and down the land are cancelled due to Covid-19.

Many millions of pounds would have been raised during marathons, cycling events, parachute jumps, sportsmen’s dinners and glamorous lunches.

I’m acutely aware, given my current lung cancer status, of how important research into new cures and treatments are – the surgery and subsequent combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy that has kept me alive wasn’t available just a few short years ago.

I was awaiting a scan result this week to reveal the current status of my cancer. When it came it was good and positive, and my treatment can continue in the hope of keeping this disease at bay a while longer.

But sadly the news for others has not been so positive. Many have missed the chance of early diagnosis due to coronavirus-related issues and so they have missed the best chance of successful interventions.

Newspapers have also told the heart-breaking stories of young parents or a child losing their lives despite bravely battling to beat the disease because the right treatment is not yet available.

British people and, in particular, Scots are renowned for their charitable generosity and this has been demonstrated in spadesful over the past four months with fundraising for the NHS and associated charities. But we mustn’t forget that we already fund the NHS through our taxes and our governments have been quite rightly pouring in billions of extra pounds to bolster resources and reliance.

Our NHS staff have worked like heroes – but they are well supported and have been kept fully employed throughout this crisis and so have avoided the financial challenges of those on furlough or facing unemployment.

It’s time for us to let the Government pay for the NHS and for whatever the staff require – and for us to turn our attention to the other vital charities that are crying out for our support.

Ally McLaws is managing director of the McLaws Consultancy, specialist in business marketing and reputation management. www.mclawsconsultancy.com