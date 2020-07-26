I’M becoming disturbed. You say: “What do you mean ‘becoming’?”

Very droll, madam. Let me put it another way: I am troubled. “What are ye troubled by noo?” I’ll tell ye. I’m troubled by the thought of all our shops disappearing.

I’m not just talking about individual chains closing down local stores. I’m talking about the total disappearance of a town centre full of shops. You should be concerned about this unless, of course, it is of no consequence to you, which means that you are odd. No offence.

But this could be on the cards. There’d be nowhere in the middle of the town or city to go, unless you count art galleries and museums. But who in their right mind goes to these? Such a lot of nonsense.

No, I say again: there’d be no shops. And that’s because irresponsible people like you, and arguably me, are buying everything online now, a phenomenon hastened by the Covid palaver.

I’m on record as declaring authoritatively that civilisation will have fallen when the last John Lewis closes. Same with Markies. How awful for these towns where they’re already shutting. Where else can you go to feel safe and warm and that all is well with the world and that the West is best?

You couldn’t imagine Vladimir Putin buying a patchouli and cloves room freshener from John Lewis, or Kim Jong-loon handing over his Sparks card as the assistant at the till wraps his lambswool V-neck pullover. It’s not for the likes of them. Bad people.

These places are, rather, for people like us who pay domestic rates and don’t wear shorts.

And it isn’t just these places that could go. What about our malls, these wonderful shopping centres where you can wander about indoors willy-nilly, flitting from shop to shop like a butterfly from flower to flower?

I don’t even live in a place that has a mall, but they’re the first places I head for on any visit to the city. Indeed, they were the highlight of my day when I lived in the metropolis, my social club, my discotheque.

True, no one ever spoke or danced with me, but they never did that at actual discotheques and clubs anyway, so what’s the difference?

The prospect facing our town centre shops is that they’re all turned into houses, with boring people in them. According to the Social Market Foundation, saving the retail high street is now “impossible”, and we need to accept this.

No! Je refuse! Maybe we could crowdfund our nearest John Lewis, firing all the overpaid directors and turning it into a proper socialist collective, without the queues, drabness and shortages.

You say: “If you turn it into a socialist collective, you’ll get Putin and Loony Tunes turning up to shop there.” Fair point.

Well, we’ll just have to put our faith in capitalism to come up with something. Maybe there’d be money in a John Lewis theme park.

Och, I’m havering noo. “As usual.” But this is disturbing. And, frankly, if you’re not disturbed, there’s something wrong with you.

Bad call

I’LL be candid with you here and confess I hardly ever use my pocket telephone, if that is the term.

I send a text maybe once every six weeks. I make an actual telephone call on it even less frequently. I don’t look up stuff online, or email, unless I’m away from home for a few days, which hardly ever happens.

Never watched a film on mine, though I did watch a YouTube DIY video to help me with a plumbing repair. Even then, I nearly drowned.

I listened to music once, too, just to see if it worked, but didn’t really see the point. I have a CD player. I don’t take pictures with my phone. I have a proper camera.

I know its infra-dig, making oneself sound superior through ignorance or “not taking part” but, it’s true, I just rarely use mine. It is what it is and it ain’t what it ain’t. And it ain’t for me.

So, to read that the cost of these devices had risen by nearly 500 per cent in 20 years, and that top-end models could soon cost £1,800, left me typically bewildered.

In an important editorial, the influential Daily Star newspaper thundered: “We’d rather use pigeons at those prices.”

However, I have found that, if you hold a pigeon to your ear, you cannot hear a thing. Nor can you watch videos on them. And they tend to struggle as you try to cram them into your pocket.

It’s just another case of human technology being superior to nature, a development which ultimately will wipe out our species. In my imagination, I see millions of people around the globe holding up their phones to film the event.

Five Things We’ve Learned This Week

Ricky Gervais wants his corpse fed to lions when he dies. The After Life comedy writer said: “I do not care about my physical body … Two lions chewing my testicles. Brilliant.” Fine sentiments. Just make doubly sure you’re dead first, mate.

Brussels sprouts have been voted most loathed vegetable by Britonians. A poll for pie-maker Higgidy found that one in five adults couldn’t abide the evil, marble-sized greens. Artichokes came a surprising second. Eh? What the hell is an artichoke?

Watching television brings pleasure to many, prompting experts to warn it can kill you. You’ll get a heart attack if you watch more than two hours a day. So, switch it off and sit watching stuff on your computer instead.

KFC is planning to create chicken nuggets by 3D printer. If the process is like computer-printing one A4 sheet, they can expect several lights to flash before having to change ink cartridges – again! – and the nugget emerging as a flat, black blob.

In a disturbing development, there have been no sightings of Nessie for over two weeks. One top expert suggested: “Maybe she’s still social distancing.” However, it could just be that she’s wearing a mask and nobody recognised her.

